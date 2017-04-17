Survey work to begin on Mekong River channel improvement
Survey work on the Mekong River navigation channel improvement will begin on Wednesday according to Chiang Rai Provincial Marine Department Office. An official letter from Chiang Rai Provincial Marine Department Office was sent to Rak Chiang Khong Network on Tuesday advising that the Chinese company, CCCC Second Harbor Consultants, will start the survey on the Mekong River navigation channel improvement between Thailand and Laos in Chiang Rai on Wednesday.
