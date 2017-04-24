Surrogacy problem sneaks across the b...

Surrogacy problem sneaks across the border

Read more: The Nation

The arrest of Nithinon Srithaniyanan last week for attempting to smuggle human semen into Laos should serve as a warning for all countries in the region to be on guard against the rise of commercial surrogacy. The 25-year-old Thai was fined Bt200,000 for attempting to carry a prohibited substance out of the country.

