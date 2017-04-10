Solid growth expected for Laos this y...

Solid growth expected for Laos this year and next: ADB

LAOS' ECONOMIC growth is picking up, supported by the expansion of production and sale of electricity, buoyant services sector growth and construction of the cross-border railway, according to the Asian Development Bank. Gross domestic product growth for Laos is forecast to reach 6.9 per cent in 2017 and 7.0 per cent in 2018, a slight increase from the 6.8-per-cent growth recorded in 2016, according to the ADB's flagship annual economic publication, "Asian Development Outlook 2017", which was released in Vientiane on Thursday.

