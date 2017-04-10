Solid growth expected for Laos this year and next: ADB

LAOS' ECONOMIC growth is picking up, supported by the expansion of production and sale of electricity, buoyant services sector growth and construction of the cross-border railway, according to the Asian Development Bank. Gross domestic product growth for Laos is forecast to reach 6.9 per cent in 2017 and 7.0 per cent in 2018, a slight increase from the 6.8-per-cent growth recorded in 2016, according to the ADB's flagship annual economic publication, "Asian Development Outlook 2017", which was released in Vientiane on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.