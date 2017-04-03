Savannakhet immigration officials ordered to end border crossing fees

Immigration officials working at the second Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge in Savannakhet province - which forms the border with Mukdahan province in Thailand - have been ordered to stop the collection of immigration and service fees. The Prime Minister's Office last week informed the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Minister of Public Security, Minister of Planning and Investment, and the Savannakhet provincial governor of the change.

