Plantation venture cooks up opportunity for charcoal exports

Monday Apr 24

A WHITE CHARCOAL manufacturer in Laos expects to grow an additional 250,000 mai tiew trees this year after a receiving land concession from the government. An agreement on the land concession was signed recently in Vientiane between the company's Director Dala Phuannavong and the Lao National Veteran Federation' Office Deputy Head Bounkeo Lasa.

Chicago, IL

