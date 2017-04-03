MRC visits Laos dam ahead of May meet

MRC visits Laos dam ahead of May meet

Wednesday Apr 5

A boat makes its way down the Mekong River near the proposed Pak Beng Dam site, downstream of Chiang Khong district, Chiang Rai. Pianporn Deetes/International Rivers Representatives from the four Mekong River Commission countries visited the site of the controversial Lao Pak Beng hydropower dam yesterday as officials prepare for the second regional stakeholder meeting next month.

Chicago, IL

