Mekong River survey begins despite opposition
SURVEY WORK on the Mekong River channel project officially started yesterday in Chiang Rai, and field survey by a Chinese company is expected to begin tomorrow amid strong opposition by environmentalists. The Marine Department revealed yesterday that China's CCCC Second Habor Consultant Co Ltd had informed the department that they would begin the survey on the Mekong River project yesterday and the work would conclude within two months.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Quest
|3
|Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|amc
|4
|Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|lolol
|15
|Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|BabyDoll
|72
|Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|frigginhell
|4
|As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|SirPrize
|1
|Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Ritual Habitual
|1
