Mekong River survey begins despite opposition

SURVEY WORK on the Mekong River channel project officially started yesterday in Chiang Rai, and field survey by a Chinese company is expected to begin tomorrow amid strong opposition by environmentalists. The Marine Department revealed yesterday that China's CCCC Second Habor Consultant Co Ltd had informed the department that they would begin the survey on the Mekong River project yesterday and the work would conclude within two months.

