Man arrested in Nong Khai for semen trafficking

A man was arrested at the customs checkpoint of the Thai-Lao Friendship bridge while attempting to smuggle a small tank of nitrogen containing frozen human semen into Laos on Thursday. Nimit Saeng-ampai, chief of the Nong Khai customs, said Mr Nithinon had been under watch because he travelled frequently to and from Laos through the Nong Khai immigration checkpoint in Muang district.

