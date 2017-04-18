Laos witnesses slight drop in tourism revenue in 2016
Laos witnesses slight drop in tourism revenue in 2016 Laos received just more than 4.23 million foreign visitors in 2016, down from 4.68 million foreigners in 2015.[Photo/Xinhua] Tourism injected more than 724 million US dollars into Laos' national budget during 2016, according to the latest data from the Tourism Development Department under the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism on Sunday. The revenue generated by tourism in 2016 dropped slightly from the figure of more than 725 million US dollars generated by the sector in 2015.
