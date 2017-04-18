Laos witnesses slight drop in tourism...

Laos witnesses slight drop in tourism revenue in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: The Daily Millbury

Laos witnesses slight drop in tourism revenue in 2016 Laos received just more than 4.23 million foreign visitors in 2016, down from 4.68 million foreigners in 2015.[Photo/Xinhua] Tourism injected more than 724 million US dollars into Laos' national budget during 2016, according to the latest data from the Tourism Development Department under the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism on Sunday. The revenue generated by tourism in 2016 dropped slightly from the figure of more than 725 million US dollars generated by the sector in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Quest 3
News Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 amc 4
News Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... (Sep '16) Sep '16 lolol 15
News Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 BabyDoll 72
News Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16) Sep '16 frigginhell 4
News As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16) Aug '16 SirPrize 1
News Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,367 • Total comments across all topics: 280,431,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC