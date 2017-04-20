Laos warns public of possible dengue ...

Laos warns public of possible dengue fever outbreaks

The health authority of Laos has warned the public of possible outbreaks of dengue fever this year with the aim to prevent and control the disease. From January to April this year, 558 dengue fever infections have been recorded in the country while during the same period last year there were 249 dengue fever cases across the country, Director of the National Center for Laboratory and Epidemiology Dr. Phengta Vongphachanh said on Thursday.




