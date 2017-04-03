Laos speeds up railway construction m...

Laos speeds up railway construction machinery import from China

Read more: Xinhuanet

Full steam ahead for the China-Laos railway construction, Laos has speeded up machinery import from China, local daily Vientiane Times reported Monday. Hundreds of trucks carrying machinery and equipment for construction of the China-Laos railway have entered Laos after being delayed at the border.

Chicago, IL

