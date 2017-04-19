Laos retrieves 6.1 mln USD from corru...

Laos retrieves 6.1 mln USD from corrupt officials

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The State Inspection Authority of Laos has retrieved more than 50 billion Lao kip over the past two years from corrupt officials who had embezzled state properties. "We acknowledge that there are enormous challenges and difficulties to get money back as corrupt officials have already spent or hidden some of it, but we will try our best to retrieve the lost money for the state," Lao state-run daily Vientiane Times quoted a senior SIA official as saying on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Quest 3
News Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 amc 4
News Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... (Sep '16) Sep '16 lolol 15
News Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 BabyDoll 72
News Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16) Sep '16 frigginhell 4
News As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16) Aug '16 SirPrize 1
News Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,849 • Total comments across all topics: 280,398,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC