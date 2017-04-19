Laos retrieves 6.1 mln USD from corrupt officials

The State Inspection Authority of Laos has retrieved more than 50 billion Lao kip over the past two years from corrupt officials who had embezzled state properties. "We acknowledge that there are enormous challenges and difficulties to get money back as corrupt officials have already spent or hidden some of it, but we will try our best to retrieve the lost money for the state," Lao state-run daily Vientiane Times quoted a senior SIA official as saying on Wednesday.

