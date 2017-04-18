Laos' new law offers incentives to at...

Laos' new law offers incentives to attract investment

Sunday Apr 16 Read more: The Nation

A newly-amended Investment Promotion Law has recently been promulgated, offering a variety of incentives to attract investment in both promoted sectors and hardship areas. Businesses investing and operating in hardship communities ,where infrastructure has not yet been developed, will enjoy favourable profit tax exemptions over 10 years according to the amended law, which was passed by the National Assembl y in November last year.

