Laos may fail to eradicate malaria by...

Laos may fail to eradicate malaria by 2030 without adequate prevention: local media

Xinhuanet

Laos aims to eradicate malaria by 2030 but it may not achieve the target if people do not follow preventive measures like sleeping under insecticide-treated nets, local daily Vientiane Times reported Tuesday. "The best way to prevent malaria infection is to avoid mosquito bites, sleeping under insecticide-treated nets and taking medicine for malaria, under a physician's advice, by tourists and those who find it necessary to visit malaria risk zones," Lao Health Minister Bounkong Syhavong said on Monday in a press conference to mark World Malaria Day, annually observed on April 25. These examples have enabled the incidences of malaria to be reduced in Laos year-on-year while keeping the malaria incidences in the country under control.

Chicago, IL

