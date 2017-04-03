Laos Hosts "Chinese Culture Enters ASEAN" To Promote Bilateral Cultural Exchanges
A series of activities within the framework of "Chinese Culture Enters ASEAN" was held Tuesday in Lao capital Vientiane, drawing the participation of over 200 people from cultural and educational sector of China and Laos, China's Xinhua news agency reported. The event includes three parts, featuring book fair, painting and calligraphy exhibition as well as cultural lectures.
