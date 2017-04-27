Lao New Year

Lao New Year

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: State Department

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, best wishes to the people of the Lao People's Democratic Republic as they celebrate the Lao New Year. This past year our two countries announced a Comprehensive Partnership, which opened a new era in the U.S.-Lao relationship and deepened our diplomatic, commercial and people-to-people ties.

Chicago, IL

