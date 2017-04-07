Lao gov't aims to promote SEZ management

Read more: Xinhuanet

The Lao government is composing new decrees to ensure the sustainable development of Special Economic Zones in ways that yield strong benefits. Government officials from central and provincial agencies gathered Thursday in Lao capital Vientiane to discuss a draft decree on the promotion and management of SEZs.

Chicago, IL

