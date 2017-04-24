Lao cabinet approves seaport project ...

Lao cabinet approves seaport project in Vietnam

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The Lao cabinet has agreed to establish a private-state joint company to develop the Vung Ang project after Vietnam gave a green light to utilize the seaport in its central Ha Tinh province, local daily Vientiane Times reported Monday. The agreement was made at the cabinet's monthly meeting for April, chaired by Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Quest 3
News Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 amc 4
News Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... (Sep '16) Sep '16 lolol 15
News Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 BabyDoll 72
News Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16) Sep '16 frigginhell 4
News As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16) Aug '16 SirPrize 1
News Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,432 • Total comments across all topics: 280,520,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC