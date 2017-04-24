Lao cabinet approves seaport project in Vietnam

The Lao cabinet has agreed to establish a private-state joint company to develop the Vung Ang project after Vietnam gave a green light to utilize the seaport in its central Ha Tinh province, local daily Vientiane Times reported Monday. The agreement was made at the cabinet's monthly meeting for April, chaired by Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith.

