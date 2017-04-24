Lao businesses face 'high logistics c...

Lao businesses face 'high logistics costs'

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: The Nation

HIGH LOGISTICS costs in Laos are still a major obstruction for business operations throughout the domestic private sector and can also deter investors, a recent study suggests. Logistics costs in Laos are as high as double those of other Asean countries, according to the Japan External Trade Organisation.

Chicago, IL

