Lao automotive industry in need of more technicians

Saithong, a teacher at the Automotive Technology office of the Lao-German Technical School , said recently that Laos could supply only about 200 automotive technicians annually, most of whom were graduates from the LGTS. Laos continues to import vehicles while economic growth is expected to reach 7 per cent by the end of the year, according to the World Bank's latest update of the "Lao Economic Monitor 2016".

