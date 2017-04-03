Kingdom a warm respite for Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Prime Minister Hun Sen during a meeting on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi in May last year. AFP Increasingly hurt by sanctions and frozen out by the West over its meddling in Ukraine, Syria and the recent US presidential election, Russia is seeking to pivot to Asia and establishing a beachhead in a decidedly warmer locale - Cambodia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.