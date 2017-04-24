Inspection underway on reported impor...

Inspection underway on reported import of human sperm

Lao law prohibits the trade of human organs including blood and sperm, Director General of Health Care Department under the Ministry of Health Associated Professor Dr Chanphomma Vongsamphan told Vientiane Times Monday. Thai media reported on Saturday that a man attempting to smuggle what is believed to be human sperm out of Thailand to another fertility clinic in neighbouring Laos was arrested recently.

