Eating Crickets, River Snails and Fertilized Eggs in West Philly

Back in 2002, before it strutted the Vientiane name, the Phanthavong family's Laotian operation out of West Philly functioned more like an outdoor speakeasy than a cafe. It was known as the "Blue Tent" among locals - a tarp-covered wooden structure which served as an unofficial meeting place for the neighborhood's blooming Southeast Asian community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.