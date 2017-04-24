Eating Crickets, River Snails and Fertilized Eggs in West Philly
Back in 2002, before it strutted the Vientiane name, the Phanthavong family's Laotian operation out of West Philly functioned more like an outdoor speakeasy than a cafe. It was known as the "Blue Tent" among locals - a tarp-covered wooden structure which served as an unofficial meeting place for the neighborhood's blooming Southeast Asian community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Quest
|3
|Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|amc
|4
|Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|lolol
|15
|Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|BabyDoll
|72
|Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|frigginhell
|4
|As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|SirPrize
|1
|Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC