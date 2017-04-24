Eating Crickets, River Snails and Fer...

Eating Crickets, River Snails and Fertilized Eggs in West Philly

Monday Apr 24 Read more: Phillymag.com

Back in 2002, before it strutted the Vientiane name, the Phanthavong family's Laotian operation out of West Philly functioned more like an outdoor speakeasy than a cafe. It was known as the "Blue Tent" among locals - a tarp-covered wooden structure which served as an unofficial meeting place for the neighborhood's blooming Southeast Asian community.

