Chinese-created drama premiered in Laos

4 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The first stage of the song and dance drama "Kampha and Ivory Princess", created by a Chinese company Mekong International Co., Ltd, was premiered in Lao capital Vientiane on Wednesday night. The play reflects the harmonious relationship between human beings and nature and animals, praises the good characteristics of Lao people in pursuit of justice and indomitable national spirit.

Chicago, IL

