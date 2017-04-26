Chinese company to build modern agricultural industrial park in Laos

Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with China's Xuanye Co., Ltd/AVIC International Beijing Co., Ltd on a modern agricultural industrial park project in Laos. The agricultural industrial park will serve as a supporting project to the under-construction China-Laos railway, building a regional center of agricultural products trading, warehousing and logistics hub platform.

