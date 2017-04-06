Chinese companies speed up construction of China-Laos railway
Photo taken on April 5, 2017 shows Cai Li, a project manager, working in a temporary tent at the construction site of China-Laos railway's Muang Phonhong station, Laos. Chinese companies are speeding up the construction of China-Laos railway after entering its first dry season since the railway construction was officially started on Dec. 25, 2016 in Luang Prabang, Laos.
