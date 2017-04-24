Accurate occupation data vital to save lives, says UN labour agency on World Day

A construction worker cuts through a steel beam at a construction site in Luang Prabang, northern Lao People's Democratic Republic. Photo: ILO/Adri Berger 28 April 2017 – Even though more than 2.3 million fatalities and 300 million accidents resulting in injuries are estimated to occur in workplaces around the globe each year, the actual impact remains largely unknown, the United Nations International Labour Organization has warned, highlighting the need to “vastly” improve national occupational safety and health data .

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.