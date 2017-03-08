Why Xi Jinping's trade initiative hasn't bought China affection
Tom Miller's previous book, China's Urban Billion , was a well-received examination of the processes and effects of the unprecedented scale of China's urbanisation. Now Miller has moved on to an examination of China's main diplomatic and economic strategy, the "One Belt, One Road" policy that aims to be the legacy of President Xi Jinping's administration and to inspire China's great rejuvenation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w...
|Oct '16
|Quest
|3
|Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ...
|Oct '16
|amc
|4
|Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|lolol
|15
|Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|BabyDoll
|72
|Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|frigginhell
|4
|As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|SirPrize
|1
|Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC