Thai conservationists oppose plan to dredge Mekong river

The sun rises over the Mekong River, close to the Chiang Saen district in Chiang Rai, Thailand. BANGKOK: Conservationists in Thailand are worried that dredging the Mekong River would destroy ecosystems supporting numerous fish and bird species in the 180km stretch that flows past the northern province of Chiang Rai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.