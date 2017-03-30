Stroke survivor makes products from t...

Stroke survivor makes products from this miracle tree

Wednesday Read more: The Star Online

Osa Koukeomanivong, an enterprising 73-year-old stroke survivor from Phakhao village in Xaythany district, Laos, is using his own lessons learnt to make a variety of healthy products for the public from the amazing moringa tree. Moringa, or botanically moringa oleifera, is a traditional Asian remedy believed to help treat and prevent diseases and is currently gaining popularity with its leaves and seeds used for making tea and other healthy products.

Chicago, IL

