Stroke survivor makes products from this miracle tree

Osa Koukeomanivong, an enterprising 73-year-old stroke survivor from Phakhao village in Xaythany district, Laos, is using his own lessons learnt to make a variety of healthy products for the public from the amazing moringa tree. Moringa, or botanically moringa oleifera, is a traditional Asian remedy believed to help treat and prevent diseases and is currently gaining popularity with its leaves and seeds used for making tea and other healthy products.

