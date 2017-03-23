Somkid urges Thai-CLMV master plan

Traffic in the business area of Vientiane, the capital of Laos, one of the CLMV countries that is enjoying strong economic growth.a Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam and Thailand, the new drivers for Asean and Asian economic growth, should come up with a joint master plan for connectivity and key infrastructure development to strengthen the region's competitiveness, says Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak. Speaking at a seminar entitled "CLMVT: The New Economic Driver of Asia," Mr Somkid said the five countries also need to jointly develop innovation and technology to raise people's income.

