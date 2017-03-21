Rosewood Hoi An to Open in 2019

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has been appointed by Hoi An South Development Limited to manage Rosewood Hoi An in Vietnam, scheduled to open in 2019. The property will join the international collection's growing number of ultra-luxury hotels in the Asia region, including Rosewood Beijing; Rosewood Phnom Penh in Cambodia, opening this year; and the group's first Asia resorts in Sanya, China; Phuket, Thailand; and Luang Prabang, Laos.

