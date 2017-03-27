Regional Senior Midwife Trainer-Advisor

The Luxembourg Development Cooperation Agency assists the Ministry of Health of Laos through the Lao-Luxembourg Health Sector Support Programme phase II , to strengthen the health system and health service delivery in Lao PDR, in particular for neonatal, maternal and child care in the provinces of Bolikhamxay, Khammouane and Vientiane. Among other support activities, the LL-HSSP II provides a comprehensive package of training and coaching to improve the quality of nursing and midwifery practices and management in provincial and district hospitals.

