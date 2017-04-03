Precious lessons from neighbours

Almost 40 Thai villagers and "creative tourism" advocates recently participated in several community tourism activities in Luang Prabang, Laos, looking to apply good ideas to their villages in six designated special zones. They have learned precious lessons from these destinations -- Whisky Village, Sa Paper Village, Living Land Community Farm, Ock Pop Tok Living Crafts Centre, two museums, two mountains, a temple and a walking street.

