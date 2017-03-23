PM to check SEZ progress in Nakhon Ph...

PM to check SEZ progress in Nakhon Phanom

Friday Mar 24 Read more: The Nation

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is scheduled to make a one-day trip on Monday to Nakhon Phanom, one of the provinces bordering Laos, to track the progress being made on the special economic zone and economic corridor projects. Prayut will spend the day meeting joint government-private committees on economic solutions, visit local self-sufficiency communities, worship at the famous Phra That Phanom Temple, and also greet the locals.

Chicago, IL

