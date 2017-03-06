Philippines Foreign Minister Yasay bo...

Philippines Foreign Minister Yasay booted from post amid US citizenship row

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. gestures during a news conference on the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and ASEAN Regional Forum in Vientiane, Laos. Pic: AP PHILIPPINES lawmakers rejected Perfecto Yasay's appointment as foreign minister on Wednesday, eight months after he was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte, citing "compelling issues" surrounding his qualifications.

