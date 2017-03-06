Philippines Foreign Minister Yasay booted from post amid US citizenship row
Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. gestures during a news conference on the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and ASEAN Regional Forum in Vientiane, Laos. Pic: AP PHILIPPINES lawmakers rejected Perfecto Yasay's appointment as foreign minister on Wednesday, eight months after he was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte, citing "compelling issues" surrounding his qualifications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w...
|Oct '16
|Quest
|3
|Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ...
|Oct '16
|amc
|4
|Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|lolol
|15
|Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|BabyDoll
|72
|Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|frigginhell
|4
|As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|SirPrize
|1
|Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC