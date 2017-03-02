P yry awarded owner's engineer servic...

P yry awarded owner's engineer services assignment for Nam Theun 1 hydro project in Laos

Phonesack Group has awarded PA yry with the owner's engineering services assignment for the Nam Theun 1 hydropower project in Laos. The Government of Laos has an ambition to become 'the battery of South East Asia' by harnessing its natural resources in order to aid economic growth and lift Laos' people out of poverty.

Chicago, IL

