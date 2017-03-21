The investment budget for fiscal year 2018 to develop the Eastern Economic Corridor has been set at Bt11.73 billion, up 67 per cent from Bt6.99 billion in fiscal 2016, according to a source at the Office of the National Economics and Social Development Board. The investment budget to devela op 10 special economic zones has also been hiked to Bt17.29 billion for fiscal 2018, up 423 per cent from Bt3.3 billion in fiscal 2016.

