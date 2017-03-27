New DoubleTree by Hilton set for Vientiane
Hilton and DoubleTree by Hilton on Tuesday signed a management agreement with TPD Company Limited, a subsidiary of the TK Group, to manage the 160-room DoubleTree by Hilton Vientiane, which is scheduled to open in early 2020. The announcement marks Hilton's entry into Laos and the brand's debut in the historic capital city of Vientiane.
