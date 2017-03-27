Men arrested in connection to human b...

Men arrested in connection to human bone smuggling ring

Human Bones at an ancient burial ground at one of Asia's most mysterious sites - the Plain of Jars in Laos' central Xieng Khouang province Eight men were arrested this week in connection to a human bone smuggling ring in the state of West Bengal, India, after authorities uncovered some 365 bones in a village, CNN reported.

Chicago, IL

