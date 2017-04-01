Laos to select kick-boxers for SEA Games

The Muaylao Association will be launching a competition in April to select the best kick-boxers for the 29th Southeast Asian Games to be held in Malaysia in August. Kick-boxers ranging from the 48kg to 80kg weight divisions are set to test their skills at the selection trial, Lakhonekham Xayakham, an official from the association said on Lao state-run media Vientiane Times on Friday.

