Laos, Thailand working on rail transport to cut costs
The transport of goods by railway could cut costs by 30 to 50 percent of the current charges for road transportation, a senior Lao official has said. Deputy director-general of the Lao Railway Department, Sonesack N Nhansana, told Vientiane Times on Tuesday that Lao and Thai officials are preparing for the start of freight rail transport between the two countries.
