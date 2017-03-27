Laos, Thailand working on rail transp...

Laos, Thailand working on rail transport to cut costs

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: The Nation

The transport of goods by railway could cut costs by 30 to 50 percent of the current charges for road transportation, a senior Lao official has said. Deputy director-general of the Lao Railway Department, Sonesack N Nhansana, told Vientiane Times on Tuesday that Lao and Thai officials are preparing for the start of freight rail transport between the two countries.

