Laos, Malaysia keen to expand cooperative relations
Laos and Malaysia are keen to expand bilateral cooperation particularly in areas relating to investment, banking, finance, transportation, tourism, education and human resource development for mutual benefit. This was the outcome of a bilateral meeting held between Malaysian Foreign Minister Anifah Aman and visiting Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith.
