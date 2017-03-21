Laos, Malaysia keen to expand coopera...

Laos, Malaysia keen to expand cooperative relations

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Nation

Laos and Malaysia are keen to expand bilateral cooperation particularly in areas relating to investment, banking, finance, transportation, tourism, education and human resource development for mutual benefit. This was the outcome of a bilateral meeting held between Malaysian Foreign Minister Anifah Aman and visiting Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... Oct '16 Quest 3
News Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... Oct '16 amc 4
News Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... (Sep '16) Sep '16 lolol 15
News Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 BabyDoll 72
News Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16) Sep '16 frigginhell 4
News As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16) Aug '16 SirPrize 1
News Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,727,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC