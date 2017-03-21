Laos, Japan to revise air service agr...

Laos, Japan to revise air service agreement

A DELEGATION from Japan will meet with Lao government officials in Vientiane this week to negotiate improvements to the air service agreement signed by the two parties last year. Lao Airlines has long-term plans to start a direct flight to Japan but this is unlikely to happen in the near future because the airline is still in the process of improving services, an official with the Civil Aviation Department, Viengxay Singkham, said recently.

