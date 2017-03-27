Lao garment exports decline by 5 per ...

Lao garment exports decline by 5 per cent

Sunday Mar 26 Read more: The Nation

Laos' garment exports reached US$165 million in 2016, down 5 per cent from 2015, the Association of Lao Garment Industry reported. Shortage of workers is still a chronic problem in the sector resulting in a reduction of garment exports, ALGI president Xaybandith Rasphone said at the association's recent general assembly.

