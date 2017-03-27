'Ko Tee' weapons raid could be politi...

'Ko Tee' weapons raid could be political: poll

Sunday Mar 26 Read more: The Nation

POLITICAL motivation could be a factor in the recent seizure of a weapons cache allegedly concealed by red-shirt leader Wuttipong "Ko Tee" Kottham-makhun, according to a Suan Dusit Poll conducted from Monday to Saturday. More than three-fourths of the 1,276 respondents 76 per cent believed political and personal factors were at play in the controversial raid by troops and police on a Pathum Thani house formerly occupied by Wuttipong, who is believed to have fled to Laos.

