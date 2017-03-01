Firms keen on expressway development

NINETEEN Laotian and foreign companies have expressed interest in developing the planned Vientiane-Pakxe expressway, a senior Laotian government official has said. The Ministry of Planning and Investment recently called for local and foreign investors to apply for participation in the mega-project by submitting an official expression of interest along with relevant documentation.

