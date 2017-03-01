Coffee traders struggle to take on fo...

Coffee traders struggle to take on foreign rivals

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: The Nation

LOCAL COFFEE traders are struggling to make headway against foreign competition as a result of poor management of industry regulations by the authorities. The issue has impacted the quality of Lao coffee and sustainable markets here because foreign traders are giving higher prices for coffee beans with no attention being paid to quality standards, a Lao Coffee Association official, Sivilay Xayaseng, told Vientiane Times yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... Oct '16 Quest 3
News Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... Oct '16 amc 4
News Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... Sep '16 lolol 15
News Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 BabyDoll 72
News Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16) Sep '16 frigginhell 4
News As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16) Aug '16 SirPrize 1
News Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,424 • Total comments across all topics: 279,343,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC