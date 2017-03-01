Coffee traders struggle to take on foreign rivals
LOCAL COFFEE traders are struggling to make headway against foreign competition as a result of poor management of industry regulations by the authorities. The issue has impacted the quality of Lao coffee and sustainable markets here because foreign traders are giving higher prices for coffee beans with no attention being paid to quality standards, a Lao Coffee Association official, Sivilay Xayaseng, told Vientiane Times yesterday.
