Boring for Laos-China rail tunnels weeks away

Tuesday

THE BORING of tunnels for the Laos-China railway is expected to begin in the next few weeksfollowing a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off construction of the project in December last year. "The boring machines are being installed and it's expected that boring will get under way soon," he told Vientiane Times.

