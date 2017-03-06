Best Western Targets Growth Across Asia
Best Western Hotels & Resorts is aiming to increase its Asian inventory by 40% in the coming years, with the addition of multiple hotels, including many new-builds all across the region. At present, Best Western operates 107 hotels in Asia and, with a regional pipeline now standing at 49 hotels and nearly 10,316 keys, Best Western 's Asian presence is set to increase significantly in the coming years, according to the brand.
